New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.56 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,983 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6,612.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

