New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,592,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $100.80 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

