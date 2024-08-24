New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.33 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,612 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.79. 815,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,970 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

