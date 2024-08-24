New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $45.62 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $45,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AJG traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,961. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.09. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

