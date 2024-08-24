New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,054 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,323 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $171.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

