New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,989 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $70,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.17. 822,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

