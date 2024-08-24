New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,575 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Veralto worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $3,241,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 4,660.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 964.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Up 0.9 %

VLTO stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $111.78. 378,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

