New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,571 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Moody’s worth $57,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $596,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.00.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.24. 201,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $483.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.03. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

