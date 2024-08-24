New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 941 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $44,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 445.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 418,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,201 shares of company stock valued at $788,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

