New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $212.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.96. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.98 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

