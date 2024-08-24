New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Jabil worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.76. 691,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,617. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

