Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Nexxen International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Nexxen International Trading Up 3.6 %

NEXN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 58,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.84. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

