NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.23. 14,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 13,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.
NFI Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.