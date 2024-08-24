NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Up 20.8%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.
About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What are earnings reports?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.