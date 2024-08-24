Non-Playable Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.56 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $172.32 million and $3.56 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin was first traded on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.nonplayablecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,218,766,434.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.02122577 USD and is up 12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,565,624.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

