Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 4,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.