Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 187650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Northern Graphite Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 151.33% and a negative return on equity of 137.14%. The company had revenue of C$5.53 million for the quarter.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.