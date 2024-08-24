Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $18.78 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $18.78 or 0.00029205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $137.45 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,715,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,320,375 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

