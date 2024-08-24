Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.62 and last traded at $81.40. 209,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 400,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Nuvalent Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,764,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,650. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nuvalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nuvalent by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

