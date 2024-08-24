NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.89

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.89 and traded as high as $42.73. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 20,960 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In related news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $41,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,148.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

