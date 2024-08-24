Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) One Day Volume Hits $2.45 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $346.38 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 1,410,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 629,189,183 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

