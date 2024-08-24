Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.68). Approximately 64,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 263,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.80 ($0.69).

Old Mutual Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.16.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

