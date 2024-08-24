OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ:OLIT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 18,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 50,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.