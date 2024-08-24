On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $144.41

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.41 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 153.40 ($1.99). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 152.80 ($1.99), with a volume of 214,530 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank cut On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
