ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.84. 228,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,460. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

