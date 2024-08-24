ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 239.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

OKE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.51. 1,694,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

