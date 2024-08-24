Orchid 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.30 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $80.69 million and $2.30 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,266.51 or 0.99987090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012395 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07962871 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $2,486,269.70 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

