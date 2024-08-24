Ordinals (ORDI) Price Up 31.5% Over Last Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $766.33 million and approximately $134.91 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $36.49 or 0.00056957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ordinals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00249354 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 35.7237725 USD and is up 13.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $146,499,917.32 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.