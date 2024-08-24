Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 958,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OEC stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Orion by 88.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Orion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Orion by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

