Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.83

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 4474702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Raymond James lowered Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.62.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
