PAAL AI (PAAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $178.87 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. PAAL AI has a market cap of $178.87 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.21180886 USD and is up 17.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,391,508.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

