PageGroup plc to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTC:MPGPY)

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1202 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

PageGroup Price Performance

Shares of MPGPY opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Get PageGroup alerts:

About PageGroup

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.