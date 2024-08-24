PageGroup plc to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTC:MPGPY)

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1202 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
PageGroup Price Performance
Shares of MPGPY opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
About PageGroup
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.