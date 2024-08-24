Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,004,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,259,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $366,779.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,370,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

