PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 268,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.18. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PAR Technology by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

