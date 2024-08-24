&Partners Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

&Partners grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 567,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $147,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,173,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 337,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Shares of V traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,357. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $490.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.99 and a 200 day moving average of $273.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

