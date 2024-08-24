&Partners Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

&Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,944,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

