&Partners Buys 2,591 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

&Partners increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 217.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $549.01. 112,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

