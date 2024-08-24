&Partners Has $993,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

&Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 285.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,037. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.