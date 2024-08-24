&Partners Invests $681,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 68,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.27. 116,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,579. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average is $230.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

