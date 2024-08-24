&Partners Takes Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,537,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,537,000 after buying an additional 335,540 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,055,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,659. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $52.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
