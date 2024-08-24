&Partners Takes Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,537,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,537,000 after buying an additional 335,540 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,055,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,659. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $52.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.