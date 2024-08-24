Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Peloton Interactive updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,437,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,984,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,813 shares of company stock worth $187,715. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

