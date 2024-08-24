Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 176,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 204,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $574.85 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

