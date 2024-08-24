Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.90

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 1065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.
Persimmon Trading Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.
Persimmon Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Persimmon
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.