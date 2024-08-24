Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,882. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

