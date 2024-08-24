Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

