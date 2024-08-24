Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $86.58 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $86.58 million and approximately $6,572.38 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00105057 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08766317 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,481.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.