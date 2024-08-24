Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Acquires 8,399 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $88,273.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,423,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,963,276.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 12 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $150.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 15,509 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $201,617.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5,404 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,252.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 4,342 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,446.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 6,297 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $81,861.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 5 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 30 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 100 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300.00.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

PTWO stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Pono Capital Two worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

