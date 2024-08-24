Popular, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Popular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $10.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. Popular has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $105.01.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

