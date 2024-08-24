Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 165 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 165 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $11,055.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Power Integrations Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 8,102.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Power Integrations by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

