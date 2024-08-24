Precious Shipping Public (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Trading 188% Higher

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) was up 188% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.41 and last traded at 0.37. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.22.

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp shipping basis worldwide. The company is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as invests in marine transportation and manages ships. It owns and operates 38 ships, including 9 Supramax, 8 Ultramax, and 21 Handysize with a total capacity of 1,657,579 deadweight tons.

